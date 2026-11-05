Estepona hosts international board games event packed with new features

Geeks, gamers and board game enthusiasts have an unmissable event in Estepona this weekend. The province of Malaga is once again hosting BGC, the major ... international board game convention, this year packed with exciting new features for all kinds of audiences and enthusiasts.

The event is taking place on 7 and 8 November at the exhibition and conference centre. It will showcase around 40 new releases from around the world. The event is free to attend and it aims to bring together fans, families, creators and publishers from all over the world.

The BGC experience is designed so that attendees simply have to sit back and enjoy themselves: demonstrators will explain the rules of the latest games on the market and, in many cases, the authors, illustrators or publishers themselves will be leading the games, showcasing their creations and even signing copies.

BGC will feature a range of areas for visitors. There will be 40 tables where visitors can try out the games on display (the main Essen hall, featuring more "challenging" games, and the family Essen hall, with games for families and children over the age of ten); a dedicated area for role-playing games (in Spanish and English); a space for showcasing prototypes; and another for giant games, where participants effectively become pieces on the board.

There will also be dinosaur and horse races for the youngest audiences.

Strong presence of publishing houses

BGC will feature a strong representation from the Spanish industry, ranging from established labels to start-ups from all corners of the country. Among them are Átomo Games, Perro Loko Games, Kokorin, Rocket Lemons, Origin Level, Under Evil, Arrakis Games, 2Tomatoes, Devir, Falomir, Cayro and Bellota Games.

The convention will also feature a strong international presence of publishers and creative professionals. Among the most notable is Mac Gerdts, the renowned German author who will be presenting the new expansion for his game Concordia, which includes the Port of Malaga among its locations. Games from South Korea, Italy, Norway, France, Poland and the Czech Republic will also be showcased.

BGC will also have a dedicated space for raising awareness and celebrating history. Part of this space will be Malaga-based game Heroicas, which celebrates women forgotten by history, and Rubbish Race, which aims to raise awareness about recycling.

The heart of BGC

The prototypes section (the "games of the future") is at the heart of BGC and the area of which the organisation is most proud. There, emerging designers will present their designs and mechanics in the hope of finding a publisher willing to back their release.

BGC has, in fact, established itself over the years as a platform for entrepreneurship and talent: virtually every year, one or more of the finalist projects go on to achieve international success. Examples of this include Orloj, a finalist in 2023 and one of the best games of the year worldwide in 2025, and the Matriuskats prototype, currently in production under the Cayro label.

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