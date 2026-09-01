Estepona fishing port to give away 350 kilos of free sardine 'espetos' this weekend

Up to 350 kilos of sardines will be prepared by some of the province's leading 'espeto' specialists at an event organised by Estepona town ... hall this Saturday, 5 September.

'La Gran Espetada' will take place from 8pm on the esplanade by the fishermen's quarters next to the breakwater at the fishing port. There, visitors will be able to sample the sardine skewers, roasted over a wood fire and typical of Malaga province, free of charge as part of the event.

Macarena Diánez, the councillor responsible for Culture and Festivals, said the town hall had organised the event to "recognise the cultural and heritage value of one of the most deeply rooted culinary traditions of the summer" in Estepona.

"This culinary technique has been used for many generations along our coast, becoming a true symbol of our town. That's why we want to pay tribute to it, and for this we'll be joined by some of the best professionals in the province," she said.

Four award-winning specialists

The four 'espeto' specialists taking part are Miguel León, Alfonso Marín, Miguel Saint and Nicolás Joaquín Gavín. All four have won awards at specialist competitions celebrating the art of preparing 'espetos'.

They will skewer and roast the fish over firewood on the beach during the event.

A charity bar offering food and drinks at affordable prices will also be operated by the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Carmen Coronada, while a DJ will provide the music.