Four remanded in custody over 'disturbing disappearance' of ex-Premier League star's brother

Gerard Couzens Marbella 09/11/2026 Actualizado a las 14:03h.

Four Irish nationals have been remanded in custody without bail by a Marbella court following the suspected abduction and murder of Darren Hoolahan, the 37-year-old brother of former Premier League footballer and Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan.

A fifth suspect, a British national identified in court as Karl D. H., was initially granted conditional bail but was immediately re-arrested under an international arrest warrant issued by Spain’s Audiencia Nacional in Madrid for an unrelated matter.

Court Number Four in Marbella confirmed the four suspects were remanded to prison on provisional charges of unlawful detention, illegal possession of military-grade weapons, membership of a criminal organisation, and offences against public health.

Darren Hoolahan, who lived on the Costa del Sol and worked in the local nightlife sector, vanished without trace on 10 June following a meeting at a café in San Pedro de Alcántara. Investigators believe he was forcibly taken to a remote area near Estepona and held against his will.

Police fear Hoolahan is dead and are investigating theories linking his abduction to Irish organized crime and the Kinahan cartel. Sources close to the investigation reveal that an earlier attempt to kidnap him occurred on 25 March, when CCTV captured three men raiding his Marbella villa while he was away.

At the time of his disappearance, Hoolahan was also under police investigation in connection with a gun attack on the La Sala restaurant in Puerto Banús on 11 March 2024.

His brother Wes Hoolahan, 44, made 352 appearances during a decade at Norwich City- earning 43 caps for the Republic of Ireland - and also played for Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion, and Shelbourne.