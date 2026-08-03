A fire in Estepona forced the evacuation of 70 people and led to the closure of one lane on the A-7

Flames have once again caused alarm in the province of Malaga. At around 3pm on Sunday, a wildfire broke out in the municipality of Estepona. ... Firefighters from the provincial fire consortium (CPB) worked alongside Infoca crews to bring the blaze under control, deploying a light helicopter, a medium helicopter, 20 ground personnel and two fire engines.

The fire forced the closure of one lane of the A-7 motorway near Estepona, specifically at kilometre 1,066.500 in the direction of Cadiz, due to smoke and the flames being close to the road. As a precaution, 70 people were evacuated, according to Europa Press.

The fire started in a skip and spread to nearby vegetation and an adjoining building. It affected around 800 square metres of grass and dry scrub, as well as around 50 cars that were inside a building used as a garage.

The 112 emergency service advised residents living near the Rio Padrón area to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering their homes.

At 7pm, following the favourable progress of the urban fire, Infoca's crews were stood down, as announced by the Andalusian forest firefighting service on its X (formerly Twitter) account.