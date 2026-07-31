Estepona town hall completes work on the sixth car park in the municipal network

Estepona is about to welcome what will be the sixth car park in the municipal network of public car parks. This is the new El ... Carmen car park, which is set to open this summer, “once all the necessary permits for the facility to become operational have been obtained”, according to an announcement by the local authority.

At present, the structure of the underground facility and the external landscaping have been completed, so that “work is now focusing on the interior finishing touches”. “Work is currently underway to polish the floors and clean all the fixtures and fittings. According to technical forecasts, the new public car park is expected to open during the summer,” the council said. Furthermore, in preparation for the opening of the El Carmen car park, the council has, in recent months, carried out resurfacing work on the surrounding streets, including Manuel Navarro Mollor, Padre Fernando and Guadiaro.

The town hall said that the implementation of this project has involved "significant technical complexity" due to its location in the heart of the town centre and adjacent to nearby buildings; a circumstance which "has required the work to be carried out with particular caution during the initial stages of the project".

Once the work currently underway on the project has been completed, the town hall will provide the public with a new public square in the area while maintaining vehicle access, "significantly improving the appearance and functionality of this part" of the town centre.

Over 2,600 places

The new El Carmen public car park will have space for more than 300 vehicles across its three floors. These new spaces will be added to the more than 2,000 existing spaces in the town under the municipal parking scheme, with a charge of one euro during the day, which are spread across the car parks located at the new town hall, Plaza Antonia Guerrero, the Athletics Stadium, Plaza del Ajedrez and La Viña.

Work is also continuing on the underground car park to be built on Estepona boulevard, which will add a further 300 spaces, making it the seventh car park in the municipal network. The foundations for this facility are expected to be completed in August, and work on the intermediate floor slab is halfway through, whilst the roof is 40 per cent complete, with work expected to be finished during September. The works on the boulevard will mark the culmination of Estepona’s urban transformation following the renovation of the historic centre and the new seafront promenade.