Estepona news: man goes to prison after nephew sets trap and proves nine-year abuse

Juan Cano Thursday, 26 March 2026, 11:30 Share

The court in Estepona has provisionally imprisoned a 53-year-old man after his nephew set a trap to record him and prove that the defendant had been sexually abusing him for nine years. The young man was 12 when the abuse allegedly first started.

The arrest took place in February. The police in Estepona took charge of the investigation, because that was where the defendant lived. The complainant lives in the north of Spain, but he used to also live in Andalucía when he was younger.

The young man, who has a disability exceeding 40 per cent, told the police that his uncle by marriage had been abusing him from the age of 12 to 21.

When the young man moved to the north of the country, he lost contact with his uncle for a while. He even changed his phone number, but his uncle somehow got hold of the new one and contacted him through WhatsApp.

The complainant then decided to set a trap to present the police with evidence. According to sources, he recorded his uncle suggesting he masturbate during a video call.

The video was key to the National Police investigation, who arrested the suspect in February and handed him over to the court in Estepona.

Despite the defendant's appeal, the court provisionally sentenced him to prison without bail.