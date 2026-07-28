Final piece of Estepona's seafront makeover takes shape as boulevard work advances

Estepona town hall is giving fresh impetus to construction work on the town's future central boulevard in what will mark the culmination of the ... town's major urban transformation.

In recent weeks, the project, being carried out around Avenida San Lorenzo, Avenida Juan Carlos I and Avenida de España, has made significant progress, with work on the underground utility networks, covering electricity, telecommunications, drinking water, irrigation and sewerage, now complete.

Both pedestrian access along Avenida San Lorenzo and the access routes via Avenida de España are now open, restoring the east-west connection in the area. Meanwhile, infrastructure work on Avenida Juan Carlos I is 60 per cent complete, and work has begun on connecting this avenue to the perpendicular Calle San Roque and Calle Melilla.

On the car park's foundations and structure, 75 per cent of the foundation work has been completed, and this is expected to finish in August. Work on the intermediate floor slab is halfway done, while the roof is 40 per cent complete and expected to be finished in September.

The old N-340 road has already been transformed into a pedestrian boulevard along the seafront, which the town hall describes as one of the best promenades in the country. This latest project will now link that boulevard with the renovated historic centre, known locally as the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol'.

Infrastructure improvements on Avenida Juan Carlos I are 60 per cent complete, and work has begun on connecting it to the perpendicular streets

Beneath Estepona's boulevard will sit a car park for more than 300 vehicles, joining the municipal network of car parks that charge users one euro a day. Above ground, the space will feature squares, promenades, water features and parks, giving the area its own character and creating a meeting place for residents. It will also include designated taxi ranks, loading and unloading bays for local businesses, and parking for motorbikes, electric vehicles and bicycles, reflecting a clear focus on improving mobility.

With this project, the town hall says it's continuing to build on its vision of a "friendly and green" town that's "open to the sea", consolidating an urban transformation that it says has made Estepona "a national benchmark for the quality of its public spaces and its firm commitment to the wellbeing of its residents".

Benahavís road

While work on the boulevard continues, the project to install pavements along the urban section of the Benahavís road is also drawing to a close. The scheme, widely requested by local residents, went ahead after the regional government's Directorate-General for Road Infrastructure transferred ownership of this 2.3 kilometre stretch of road to Estepona town hall.

Work on the urban section of the Benahavís road is drawing to a close. (SUR)

The works, which have a budget of 1,358,000 euros, involve upgrading the whole area and building a pavement to ensure pedestrian access between the A-7 and Avenida de La Alquería, while also linking the various housing developments in the surrounding area.

The project is now more than 90 per cent complete and is awaiting landscaping and tree planting, along with some minor finishing touches.

Work already carried out includes clearing the route, building the esplanade, excavating and installing the stormwater drainage system, and installing street lighting.