Estepona to invest nearly 900,000 euros in new beach facilities and concrete walkways

Estepona town hall will invest nearly 900,000 euros to upgrade beach facilities and install concrete walkways at every public access point, as part of ... what Deputy Mayor for Services and External Control Blas Ruzafa has described as a "major refurbishment" of the municipality's beaches.

The investment includes 421,685 euros for the supply and installation of 16 new facilities: six for lifeguard and rescue services, nine toilet blocks and one storage unit. They will be distributed across Arroyo Vaquero, El Cristo, La Rada, Saladillo, El Padrón and the Paseo Marítimo.

The new lifeguard facilities will strengthen swimmer surveillance and emergency response while also providing rest areas for lifeguards. The storage unit will keep rescue and accessibility equipment, including amphibious chairs and stretchers, securely close to the water.

The new toilet blocks will include toilets, washbasins, foot-washing facilities and other fittings, as well as accessible areas and ramps for people with reduced mobility.

The facilities will be made from durable materials suited to the coastal environment and will have complete electrical and plumbing installations. Their exteriors will be predominantly white with blue vinyl detailing and the Estepona coat of arms.

One toilet block will have a wood-effect finish designed to blend in with the nearby 'chiringuito' beach bars.

Concrete walkways to replace wooden routes

Town hall officials have also approved the contract to supply and install prefabricated concrete walkways at all public access points to the municipality's beaches.

The new routes will improve year-round accessibility, allowing people with reduced mobility to travel from the seafront promenade to the toilet and lifeguard facilities.

A total of 1,250 linear metres of concrete walkways will be installed. They will be up to 1.80 metres wide, making them wider than the existing routes.

The concrete surfaces will replace wooden walkways that had to be removed each summer and were frequently damaged by storms. According to the town hall, the new walkways will be more durable, better able to withstand beach-cleaning machinery and require less maintenance.

The contract has a base tender budget of 457,259 euros and also includes 42 new drainage platforms for showers and foot-washing facilities, plus another 40 platforms for the beach facilities.

The work follows the installation of 17 new lifeguard and rescue towers last summer. These were placed at La Rada, El Cristo, El Padrón, El Saladillo and Arroyo Vaquero.

Ruzafa said the new contracts would "help continue modernising coastal facilities and improve the services offered to residents and visitors" on the municipality's beaches.