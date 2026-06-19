 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Estepona Manilva

112 incident

Estepona A-7 car crash leaves six injured, including three children

All six received medical attention at the scene and in Hospital Costa del Sol

Añádenos en Google
Archive photo of the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

EP

Six people, including three children, sustained injuries following a collision between two cars on the A-7 motorway in Estepona on Thursday night.

The emergency services received a call at around 10.30pm. The report concerned a car crash at kilometre 1066, in the direction of Algeciras.

The Guardia Civil, road maintenance and emergency medical personnel attended the scene.

Among the injured were two eleven-year-old children, one 12-year-old, two women, 37 and 34, and a 29-year-old man. The medical teams took all six to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Estepona A-7 car crash leaves six injured, including three children

[]

Estepona A-7 car crash leaves six injured, including three children