Estepona A-7 car crash leaves six injured, including three children

Archive photo of the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

EP 19/06/2026 a las 13:43h.

Six people, including three children, sustained injuries following a collision between two cars on the A-7 motorway in Estepona on Thursday night.

The emergency services received a call at around 10.30pm. The report concerned a car crash at kilometre 1066, in the direction of Algeciras.

The Guardia Civil, road maintenance and emergency medical personnel attended the scene.

Among the injured were two eleven-year-old children, one 12-year-old, two women, 37 and 34, and a 29-year-old man. The medical teams took all six to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.