112 incident
Estepona A-7 car crash leaves six injured, including three children
All six received medical attention at the scene and in Hospital Costa del Sol
EP
Six people, including three children, sustained injuries following a collision between two cars on the A-7 motorway in Estepona on Thursday night.
The emergency services received a call at around 10.30pm. The report concerned a car crash at kilometre 1066, in the direction of Algeciras.
The Guardia Civil, road maintenance and emergency medical personnel attended the scene.
Among the injured were two eleven-year-old children, one 12-year-old, two women, 37 and 34, and a 29-year-old man. The medical teams took all six to Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella.