Estepona earmarks nearly 850,000 euros to refurbish 14 children's playgrounds

Estepona town hall will invest 841,942 euros in renovating and upgrading 14 children's playgrounds in the town centre and surrounding areas, Deputy Mayor ... for Services and External Control Blas Ruzafa has announced.

Four of the playgrounds will undergo a complete refurbishment: the one in Huerta Nueva; the Parque de los Derechos Humanos on Calle Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer; the playground next to Ramón Lago school in Cancelada; and Los Niños playground on Calle Polonia.

At Huerta Nueva, the existing equipment will be replaced with a pirate ship-style play structure with an enclosed slide, rope bridge and crawl tunnel. Solar-powered LED lighting and continuous safety surfacing will also be installed.

At the Parque de los Derechos Humanos, the existing equipment and old rubber flooring will be removed and replaced with a three-tower play structure, double swing, seesaws, an inclusive playhouse and continuous safety surfacing.

At the playground next to Ramón Lago school in Cancelada, deteriorated wooden fencing and the existing play equipment will be removed. They will be replaced with a circular modular play structure featuring climbing walls, a static hammock, a swing, a seesaw and a slide, together with safety fencing and impact-absorbing surfacing.

At Los Niños, they will check equipment that can still be retained, while removing elements in poor condition. A new three-platform play structure, swing, safety fencing and continuous rubber surfacing will then be installed.

The town hall will also carry out work at around ten other playgrounds, including those in Plaza Nuestra Señora de los Remedios, La Lobilla and El Calvario.

Further sites are on Calle Antonio José Jiménez González, Las Joyas, Los Pedregales, Miguel Ángel Blanco, the El Carmen sports centre and the Federico García Lorca state school.

Second phase of a wider programme

The projects form part of the second phase of the town's programme to renovate and improve playgrounds and children's play areas, according to Ruzafa. Last year, the first phase covered 18 sites at a cost of 1.1 million euros.

Those sites included the nursery in Cancelada, Plaza de las Nieves, the Tenencia de Alcaldía district office in Isdabe, Blas Infante in the Picasso neighbourhood, Espronceda, Plaza Pescadores, Altos de Guadalobón, the junction of Avenida de Andalucía and Avenida San Lorenzo, Jardín de la Vega, El Abuelo park, the National Police site, the fairground, Plaza de la Comunicación, Plaza de la Concordia in Isdabe, El Ángel park, Santiago Apóstol, Concha Espina and Congreso.