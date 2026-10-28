Estepona builds 825,000-litre underground stormwater tank to tackle flash floods

Estepona town hall has initiated major infrastructure works to protect the coastal town from heavy winter rain and flash flooding.

The core of the project ... involves the construction of a large underground stormwater retention tank capable of holding up to 825,000 litres of excess runoff during severe weather events.

Water concessionaire Hidralia is carrying out the work at a cost of around 950,000 euros, financed entirely through the local improvement levy.

This underground reservoir will be equipped with a modern pumping system to prevent the sewerage network from becoming overwhelmed and to prevent flooding.

The location of the stormwater tank at the junction of Avenida San Lorenzo and Calle Real was decided after technical analyses of urban runoff. This low-lying area, where water flows towards the sea, is classified by the regional government as an area vulnerable to flash floods caused by short, intense downpours and has on occasions experienced waterlogging that has affected shops and garages.

According to the town hall, the civil engineering works will finish by mid-November and the high-efficiency pumps, pipework and spillways will be installed in December.

In addition, the infrastructure will have its own generator to maintain pumping at full capacity independently, ensuring the protection of the area even in the event of a power cut.

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