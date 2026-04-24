British campaigner returns to Costa del Sol for tribute to the '100s of lives' she saved

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 24 April 2026, 18:57 Share

Stella Bosworth, former manager with the Estepona-based Experience Group, returned to the Costa del Sol 42 years after her actions helped make one of Malaga province's most dangerous roads significantly safer to be presented with a plaque in recognition of her campaign.

A special presentation took place on Thursday 23 April at the Bena Vista footbridge, which was built thanks to her concern over the number of people being killed along the main coastal road near El Paraíso in Estepona. The event recognised Bosworth’s pivotal role in ensuring the bridge was built in 1984 and she is widely credited with saving hundreds of lives.

Speaking to SUR in English, Alan James, founder of The Experience Group, explained that Stella had been in touch with his daughter, Allyson, to find out whether they were still operating on the Costa del Sol as she would be calling in a Malaga as part of a Mediterranean cruise.

From there, Alan had the idea to arrange the presentation and got the ball rolling with Estepona town hall and local groups who knew Stella. Around 40 people attended the event, including councillor Begoña Ortiz from the town hall, during which Alan presented Stella with a plaque in recognition of her campaign.

Photographs of the presentation SUR

Originally from Manchester in the UK, Stella was manager of The Experience Group offices in northern England during the 1980s. During a visit to the region in 1984, Stella witnessed first-hand the dangers posed by the busy coastal road between Malaga and Estepona, which witnessed frequent and often fatal accidents.

At the same time, James was constructing the Centro Comercial Bena Vista as part of a large-scale residential and commercial development spanning both sides of the road. According to James, recognising the urgent need for a safe crossing, "Stella took a decisive stand. She made it clear that unless a pedestrian footbridge was built to prevent further loss of life, she would resign from her position."

After unsuccessful attempts to secure support from local authorities, James decided that he would use private funding to commission the construction of the footbridge.

Now 42 years later, James says that he along with local residents and community groups are continuing that legacy by campaigning for improvements to the bridge, including accessibility ramps for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

The community has already raised 16,000 euros to fund the design and technical reports required and James explained to SUR in English that during Thursday's presentation the town hall confirmed that the repairs and modernisation will be going ahead.

Stella Bosworth’s story serves as a powerful reminder that determination and leadership can create lasting, life-saving change.