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Estepona crime: police catch man stealing money from air pumps at petrol stations

The suspect would crash his vehicle into the machines to access the cash drawer and force the back room door to steal valuables

SUR

Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 14:30

The National Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in Estepona on suspicion of seven robberies at petrol stations.

According to reports, the man would crash his vehicle into the air pump machines to access the cash drawer. He would also force the back room door of various petrol stations to steal valuables.

By doing this, he caused considerable damage to the air machines and the petrol station facades.

To locate the perpetrator, police used the surveillance cameras of the petrol stations that had reported robberies. They noticed that the vehicle in each incident was the same.

A few days after one of the robberies, they heard through the police radio that the driver of the vehicle in question had fled from a supermarket after stealing several items.

The police managed to locate the parked car and waited for the suspect. They arrested him as soon as he showed up.

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surinenglish Estepona crime: police catch man stealing money from air pumps at petrol stations

Estepona crime: police catch man stealing money from air pumps at petrol stations