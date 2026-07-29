Costa del Sol reports another shooting: Lithuanian shot four times at Estepona beach bar

The Costa del Sol witnessed another shooting on Tuesday afternoon, when several people reported shots fired at a beach bar in Estepona. A 31-year- ... old man of Lithuanian origin remains hospitalised, his condition unknown.

The reports came at around 5.30pm. Witnesses reported several gunshots in the Los Granados area. They called an ambulance, because one person was bleeding.

The dispatcher immediately mobilised the Local and the National Police and paramedics.

On arrival, the emergency services attended to a Lithuanian national who had been shot four times. His condition is currently unknown.

The National Police have already launched an investigation to establish what happened and track down the perpetrators.

There have been no arrests for the moment.

Shooting in Los Asperones

Just three days ago, a shooting in the Los Asperones area in Malaga city left four people injured, one of whom was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The incident, according to official sources, took place at around 4.30am. The emergency services received numerous reports about a large-scale brawl and the sound of gunshots in the area.

Three of the victims are 21 years old and the fourth is 33. They all received treatment at the scene, after which ambulances took them to the El Clínico and Regional Universitario hospitals.

The police reported having arrested two people, without ruling out further arrests.

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