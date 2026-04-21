Elite chefs unite in Malaga's Benahavís to support rare disease research

Juan Soto Málaga Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 16:53 Share

Erika loves baking muffins with her mother and helping her father in the kitchen. At 17 years old, she is already planning for the future: "I want to start a restaurant to make money," she says. However, Erika’s path is more challenging than most; she suffers from Idic 15, a rare condition affecting only 70 people in Spain, which causes hypotonia (low muscle tone) and developmental delays.

Erika was one of 150 children who took part this Monday in a unique culinary workshop alongside some of Spain’s most prestigious chefs. The goal of the event, Chefs for Children, is to prove that "eating healthy is fun" while raising visibility for families living with rare diseases. The proceeds from this eighth edition will go to FEDER (the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases).

The event took place at the Anantara Villa Padierna in Benahavís. The morning was dedicated to healthy eating workshops where children from FEDER and local schools cooked alongside national culinary stars.

Erika spent her morning preparing tomato, olive oil, and Iberian ham sandwiches with Carlos Maldonado (from the Michelin-starred restaurant Raíces). Maldonado, who famously began his career selling at street markets, noted that these children "are diamonds in the rough who deserve to have their dignity returned to them."

Zoom Some 150 children took part Josele

For parents like Eva, whose two children have rare conditions, the event offers a rare moment of normality. "When you have a child with a rare disease, you spend your life in waiting rooms," she explained. "Chefs for Children creates true inclusion because my children get to mix with others without any barriers."

While 65 chefs are officially affiliated with the cause, 36 Michelin-starred chefs were present on-site to lead the workshops. They were joined by 50 children with rare diseases and 100 students from the local Daidín and Atalaya schools.

The initiative highlighted the staggering scale of the challenge: there are 6,528 diagnosed rare diseases affecting three million people in Spain. Juan Carrión, president of FEDER, emphasized that the funds raised will support psychological care, information services, and early intervention. "Today, gastronomy is dressed in solidarity and transformed into hope," Carrión remarked.

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For many chefs, the cause is personal. Sergi Arola, the world-renowned chef currently found in Mexico and Chile, revealed that his own mother passed away from a rare disease. "I have lived through it, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," he shared.

Highlights from the Gala Menu: Dani Carnero (Kaleja): White asparagus with almond and caviar. José Carlos García (JCG): Toasted onion broth with sweet potato, tofu, and beer bread. Benito Gómez (Bardal): Cold Wagyu fricandó.

The day concluded with a high-profile charity gala dinner for 360 guests, featuring a menu designed by Málaga’s own Michelin-starred talent. Benito Gómez (of the two-starred Bardal in Ronda) described the collaboration as a "privilege."