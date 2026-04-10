Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourism

Easter tourism peak for Costa del Sol hotels turns out better than expected

Good weather and increased demand from international visitors, partly due to the war in Iran, helped the Costa del Sol reach slightly higher hotel occupancy this year over Easter

Pilar Martínez

Malaga.

Friday, 10 April 2026, 11:02

Good weather and increased demand from international visitors, partly due to the war in Iran, helped the Costa del Sol reach slightly higher hotel occupancy this year over Easter. Hoteliers had been concerned about the effects of the disrupted high-speed line from Malaga to Madrid, which traditionally provides a significant source of domestic tourism for the Costa during the Holy Week celebrations.

Costa del Sol hoteliers association Aehcos said this week that from 27 March to 6 April, Malaga province recorded an average occupancy of 82.85%. It explained that this "slightly exceeded initial forecasts and confirmed the strength of the destination during one of the key periods in the tourism calendar".

Compared with 2025, occupancy rose by 2.67 percentage points, from 80.18% during Holy Week that year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer
  2. 2 Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital
  3. 3 Malaga interior areas register 60mm of rain
  4. 4 Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines
  5. 5 Spanish police report: Adamuz rail tracks broke day before fatal crash
  6. 6 Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Malaga under province-wide warning for heavy rain from midnight
  8. 8 Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre
  9. 9 Third wave of burglaries in Vélez-Málaga spreads panic among property owners
  10. 10 High stakes and highland heifers: why Spain's Picos de Europa are (officially) the world's most beautiful region

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Easter tourism peak for Costa del Sol hotels turns out better than expected

Easter tourism peak for Costa del Sol hotels turns out better than expected