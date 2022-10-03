Two arrested on Costa del Sol after trying to transport 700 kilos of hashish to France using the ‘go fast’ method One was driving a van which contained the drugs while the other was in a car in front, driving at high speed along the AP-7 as a decoy to clear the way

Two people have been arrested as part of a National Police operation which began at the end of August when officers learned that two French citizens with suspected links to a drug-trafficking gang had arrived in Torremolinos. The police suspected that their presence on the Costa del Sol meant that the gang was preparing to send large supply of drugs to France, probably from Cadiz.

The officers monitored their movements, and saw that they met some other people in Jerez de la Frontera and handed a van and a car to them. Those people then drove the vehicles to Sanlúcar de Barrameda and delivered them to two others, who are now under arrest.

In a statement, the police explained that when it was obvious that the van and the car were on the move a checkpoint was set up on the AP-7 toll motorway at Manilva to intercept them, because they believed the drivers were planning to use the ‘go fast’ method. This consists of the vehicle carrying the drugs being preceded by another which drives in front of it at top speed to clear the way and act as a decoy, not stopping until reaching the final destination.

Both vehicles intercepted

When the driver of the van spotted the police on the toll motorway he tried to swerve and avoid them, but was intercepted. The car, which they had allowed to go on ahead, was stopped by other officers when it reached San Pedro de Alcántara.

As a result of this operation 700 kilos of hashish were seized, together with 1,290 euros in cash and the two vehicles.

The French authorities have told the Spanish police that the two who have been arrested have numerous previous convictions for robbery, possessing weapons and drug trafficking, among others.

The National Police investigation is continuing, to identify others who may have been involved in this case.