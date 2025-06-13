Drought and disease wipe out thousands of pines in Malaga province

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 13 June 2025, 10:59 Compartir

It is a kind of pine epidemic that is puzzling authorities and experts. It is particularly devastating in the Mediterranean and Malaga province is one of the areas that is worst affected.

The disease wipes out huge populations of pines in a matter of weeks. It is due to a combination of factors including lack of water, too many trees competing for too little space and opportunistic pests. Now this epidemic is spreading to other species too.

According to expert sources at the Junta de Andalucía regional sustainability ministry, "Since summer 2021 we have been observing severe decay processes in pine forests in Malaga, some resulting in the death of many trees," and during the summers of 2022, 2023 and 2024 this problem worsened in different areas.

The most severe cases can be found in the following eleven regions: Alcaucín, Canillas de Albaida, Salares, Sedella, Cómpeta, Nerja, Totalán, Montes de Málaga, El Chorro, Serranía de Ronda and Bajo Genal.

"It affects all pine species (black, stone, aleppo and Monterey pines) and even some broadleaved trees (holm, kermes and cork oaks)," the experts pointed out.

Up to 80% in parts

The result is dramatic and, in some cases, has caused the death of 50% of the trees - the figure even reaching up to 70-80% in the most affected areas of the province.

"We are implementing forest treatment projects to reduce competition and favour more resilient systems," sources said.

Zoom A biker passes under a large dry pine tree on the road between Álora and Ardales. Ñito Salas

You don't have to go to the depths of the countryside or the forest to see the terrible damage - amounting to thousands of affected specimens. In Malaga city alone, the battle waged by the municipal environmental sustainability department is well known. It has approved a budget increase this year.

There are plenty of factors that are triggering the problem. They range from the prolonged drought, which has plagued the province for the last six years, to poor quality, depleted soils on steep slopes and few nutrients, or the fierce competition for soil due to roots being too close together.

Malaga city hall is reluctant to provide updated information on this nightmare. Last year almost a thousand trees were affected, mainly pines. Weakened by the factors that cause it, the opportunistic pests finish the job. Trees fall in a matter of weeks.

The city council approved a budget amendment, granting the 2.8 million euros needed to sign and implement an agreement with the provincial authority.

Until now, monitoring has been carried out by the University of Cordoba (UCO) and acclaimed forest service companies. But it is now necessary to go further and see the provincial scale of the problem. In any case, UCO's report provides the recommendations that guide new procedures - applicable to the entire province.

The municipal sustainability department claimed, "This situation is a consequence of the current weather conditions, although in recent months the decay of specimens has worsened due to the presence of wood-boring insects that accelerate the death of the weakest trees."

What can be done?

What can be done? Along similar lines to what was stated by regional technicians, one of the keys is to remove dead trees and plant more resilient species - opting for native, shrubby types. For the sustainability department, "The aim is to eliminate trees that, due to their state of health (rotting, dryness and wood-boring insects), could pose a risk to the public by falling or to the rest of the vegetation by spreading the disease. It is also to promote resilient forestry practices to improve the ecosystem and increase biodiversity in affected areas and the entire forest."

Zoom A view near the Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir. Ñito Salas

Clearing

"The dead trees will be cut down and removed to control the presence of insects and prevent them from spreading. Subsequently, tree species adapted to the Mediterranean climate will be planted," the plan details.

Researchers from the University of Cordoba's department of forestry engineering in the school of agricultural and forestry engineering have been in the field for several months. This study was carried out on five sample plots in the Gibralfaro, Monte Victoria, El Morlaco and Monte San Antón parks of Malaga city.

Insects speed up decline

It revealed that the agents triggering the decline of pine forests are abiotic: irregular and reduced rainfall; continuous increased temperatures; and ecological competition increased by drought.

However, wood boring insects (mainly the species Orthotomicus erosus and Crypturgus numidicus) take advantage of the pines' reduced defences and develop inside them, accelerating their death.

One of the researchers is Ángel Lora, who explained a preview of this report to SUR. "Pine forests are having a hard time throughout the Mediterranean. Some hardwoods are also very badly affected by exploitation," he said. By exploitation, he refers to charcoal, cork and cultivated pastures.

In any case, the scientist sees ways to alleviate the problem, but acknowledges that the Mediterranean climate is no stranger to these patterns.

"They are long-suffering trees that can obviously defend themselves better in the good times," the expert pointed out.