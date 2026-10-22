Six drivers under investigation for speeding in Malaga, one of whom was travelling at 218 kilometres per hour

22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:46h.

The Guardia Civil's traffic sub-sector in Malaga has investigated four car drivers and two motorcyclists for allegedly committing offences against road safety by ... speeding.

The Guardia Civil used the speed camera fitted to an official vehicle to record one of these drivers travelling at 218 kilometres per hour on a road with a speed limit of 120km/h, three at speeds of 173km/h, 172km/h and 169km/h on a road with a speed limit of 80km/h, two travelling at 175km/h and 165km/h on a road with a speed limit of 70km/h and another driver travelling at 154km/h on a stretch of road with a speed limit of 50km/h.

They all face penalties ranging from three to six months' imprisonment, a fine of six to 12 months' worth or community service of 31 to 90 days and disqualification from driving motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one year and up to four years.

The Guardia Civil say that speeding drastically reduces reaction time, increases braking distance and makes accidents far more serious. Driving above the speed limit exponentially increases the risk of death or serious injury.

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