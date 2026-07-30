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Malaga 112: driver trapped following collision between car and lorry in Casarabonela

Firefighters rescued the 56-year-old man, who required a hospital transfer

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One of the vehicles involved in Wednesday's accident in Malaga.
Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

A crew from the Coín provincial fire brigade rescued on Wednesday night a driver who was trapped in his car after a collision with a ... lorry on the A-357 near Casarabonela.

According to sources from the emergency services, the incident, which occurred at kilometre 32 of the aforementioned road, took place at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The firefighters freed the driver from the rear door and placed him on a stretcher so that the paramedics could take him to Hospital El Clínico in Malaga city.

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Malaga 112: driver trapped following collision between car and lorry in Casarabonela

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Malaga 112: driver trapped following collision between car and lorry in Casarabonela