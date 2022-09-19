Discount shopping and restaurant scheme extended until the end of the year By downloading the app and registering, users will be given 100 points, the equivalent of 100 euros, to spend with Malaga Destino businesses

Nearly a year ago, the Malaga provincial authority (Diputación de Malaga) launched a two-million-euro scheme to reactivate tourism and the economy. Set up in conjunction with the Malaga Business Confederation (CEM) and Malaga university, the project was called Malaga Destino and it worked via a mobile application to encourage people to shop locally.

Through the app, people living in or visiting Malaga could view a number of discounts which were available in restaurants, shops, accommodation and leisure facilities. The scheme was due to last until 30 September but this has now been extended until 30 December. Businesses who are participating are offering discounts of between 5% and 25% on their products.

By downloading the app and registering, users will be given 100 points, the equivalent of 100 euros, to spend with Malaga Destino businesses. These can be used as part-payment, up to a certain percentage of the cost.

How to benefit from the Malaga Destino scheme?

Download the Costa del Sol de Málaga mobile app (on Android or IOS) and click on ‘Acceso Turista’, which is where you can register.

The Turista Malaga Destino card can be used to obtain a minimum 5% discount with the 100€ non-refundable voucher (in the form of points) up to 30 December. This balance can be used in any establishment or service which forms part of the scheme, as long as it is not more than 25% of the total amount of the purchase.