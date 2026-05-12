Danes on the Costa del Sol to run with King Frederik

Jennie Rhodes 12/05/2026 a las 10:06h.

In the run-up to the Royal Side Run in Denmark on Monday 25 May, Danes Worldwide is bringing together Danes from all over the world for a joint, global fun between 18 and 24 May. With approximately 4,000 Danes living on the Costa del Sol and Malaga province, there are two events taking place here.

Organised by Maddie Hjort, president of Den Danske Klub in Torre del Mar and Andalucía and Gibraltar ambassador for Danes Worldwide, the five-kilometre-events are taking place in Torre del Mar and Fuengirola on Friday 22 May at 6pm.

Anyone can sign up and Maddie said that people can "run, walk or even crawl if they want. The event is for everyone". She added that all nationalities are invited to participate.

Meeting points

In Fuengirola the group will meet by the stage at Mijas Gran Parque and Danish resident and fitness coach Sissel Møller is leading the group.

In Torre del Mar the group will be meeting in front of the Danish Club at 21a Paseo Marítimo Levante and will be led by Maddie Hjort.

Maddie Hjort told SUR in English that "everyone is welcome and remember the red and white colours of Denmark." She added that there will even be a prize for the best dressed.

Royal Runs have been held across Denmark since 2018 to coincide with King Frederik's birthday on 26 May. Members of the Danish royal family have participated in all the main events, meeting and inspiring locals in an informal, fun setting.

To register for one of the Costa del Sol Royal Side Runs, visit the Danes Worldwide website and click on the dropdown menu for either Fuengirola or Torre del Mar.