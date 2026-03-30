Costa del Sol towns kick off Holy Week with Palm Sunday processions

Tony Bryant Monday, 30 March 2026, 12:32 Share

Towns along the Costa del Sol and inland villages kicked off their Holy Week celebrations yesterday, with the habitual Palm Sunday processions.

Thousands of people took to the streets carrying palm leaves and olive branches during the first day of the Semana Santa celebrations, taking advantage of the excellent weather which is forecast to continue throughout the week.

Most towns organised the procession of La Borriquita (meaning the little donkey), which represents Jesus entering Jerusalem riding a donkey.