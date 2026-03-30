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La Borriquita in Torremolinos. SUR
Holy Week 2026

Costa del Sol towns kick off Holy Week with Palm Sunday processions

Thousands of people took to the streets carrying palm leaves and olive branches during the first day of the Semana Santa

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 30 March 2026, 12:32

Towns along the Costa del Sol and inland villages kicked off their Holy Week celebrations yesterday, with the habitual Palm Sunday processions.

Thousands of people took to the streets carrying palm leaves and olive branches during the first day of the Semana Santa celebrations, taking advantage of the excellent weather which is forecast to continue throughout the week.

Most towns organised the procession of La Borriquita (meaning the little donkey), which represents Jesus entering Jerusalem riding a donkey.

Brotherhoods take to the streets in Benalmádena, Mijas and Ronda. SUR
Imagen principal - Brotherhoods take to the streets in Benalmádena, Mijas and Ronda.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Brotherhoods take to the streets in Benalmádena, Mijas and Ronda.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Brotherhoods take to the streets in Benalmádena, Mijas and Ronda.

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surinenglish Costa del Sol towns kick off Holy Week with Palm Sunday processions

Costa del Sol towns kick off Holy Week with Palm Sunday processions