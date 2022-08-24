Eight beaches on the Costa del Sol where you can take your dog this summer

The beaches are, without a doubt, one of the most desired settings to enjoy the holidays and beat the suffocating summer heat. This year, families with dogs have a total of eight beaches in Malaga province where they can spend the day with their four-legged pets. From Marbella to Torrox these are the 'pet-friendly' spaces where owners must control their dogs at all times, take charge of animal droppings, and carry the dog's documentation. On canine beaches such as Totalán, it is also specified that potentially dangerous breeds are prohibited from accessing the beach and that canines weighing more than 20 kilos must wear a muzzle.

1 Torrox dog beach, at the mouth of the river

Located at the mouth of the river and next to the lighthouse, this canine beach has easy access and has been open to pets since 2018. It stretches over almost 300 metres, and is set up as a recreational space for residents and visitors who want to access it with their pets. The beach has litter bins as well as information panels that inform users about the rules for proper use of the beach.

2 Torre del Mar

The Torre del Mar dog beach, in Vélez-Málaga, covers an area of about 4,000 square metres and is located in the Mortero area, near the mouth of the Vélez river. It has a games area of round 250 square metres, with different elements such as a swing, balance bars, a tunnel or wheels to jump over. This cove also has water fountains, litter bins and information posters.

3 Arroyo beach, Totalán

The next beach is located between Malaga city and Cala del Moral, near the cement factory. This is Playa de la Araña, Arroyo de Totalán, a beach that is not classified as a bathing area for people and that allows access for pets. It runs for 500 metres with an average width of 25 metres. There is vegetation and surveillance equipment on the beach.

4 Benalcan, Benalmádena

Playa Benalcan, la primera playa canina de Benalmádena. / SUR

Benalcan, is the name given to the first beach for dogs in the town of Benalmádena, which was inaugurated in 2019. This beach - formerly known as Tajo de la Soga - is very close to the Holiday World Hotel. It has a modern shower for dogs, as well as litter bins and a special drinking fountain for animals. The area is well marked and signposted.

5 El Castillo, Fuengirola

Dog showers at the El Castillo beach in Fuengirola / SUR

The next beach which dogs can access is in Fuengirola. Located near Sohail Castle, El Castillo beach offers dog showers designed to be used by pets regardless of size, weight, and breed. This dog beach has been operating for several seasons and, in its day, was a pioneer in Andalucía, according to the Fuengirola town council. It is enclosed by wooden fences and also has a specific drinking water source for dogs.

6 Playa de El Pinillo, Marbella

Playa de El Pinillo de Marbella / SUR. Archivo

The next two canine beaches on the Malaga list are in the municipality of Marbella. Both began operating in the summer of 2017. The first of them is located in the El Pinillo area and runs for about 250 metres. The Marbella town council later expanded the equipment on this beach with the implementation of a water fountain and a shower for pets. The other is at the Ventura del Mar beach.

7 Playa Ventura del Mar, Marbella

Una de las duchas instaladas en las playas caninas de Marbella / SUR

Ventura del Mar is located in Nueva Andalucía. This dog-friendly beach is also about 250 metres long and has equipment for pets.

8 Playa Piedra Paloma, Casares

Playa canina Piedra Paloma de Casares. / SUR

Marked to the west by the Torre de la Sal, and to the east by the Piedra Paloma, this beach is made up of stones and sand, and until not long ago it was in a semi-natural state, since there were no buildings or facilities, according to the Casares town hall.

