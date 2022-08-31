Man rescued after being spotted clinging to a buoy 1,500 metres from the shore on the Costa del Sol He was taken to Caleta de Vélez port by Spain's maritime rescue service and is apparently in a good state of health

A man was rescued just after 7am today, Wednesday 31 August, after the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre notified the maritime rescue authorities in Tarifa (Cadiz) that a man had been spotted clinging to a buoy 1,500 metres from the shore at Torre del Mar.

A spokesperson for the maritime rescue service has confirmed that he was rescued at 7.11am and appeared to be in good health. No further details are known about him. The rescue vessel took him to Caleta de Vélez port, arriving at 7.26am.

The same maritime rescue service has also been involved in a search this morning for three people who disappeared when they were trying to swim from Bolonia beach to Cañuelo beach, which are separated by Punta Camarinal, in Cadiz province.