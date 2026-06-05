Cloak-and-dagger conspiracy inquiry around PSOE generates more headlines

SUR 05/06/2026 a las 11:17h.

The inquiry into supposed cloak-and dagger operations to influence cases against PSOE party senior figures continued to generate headlines this week. Newly disclosed recordings show Leire Díez, identified as "the fixer" behind the alleged conspiracies, describing her role as "cleaning up" and discussing efforts to obtain information on investigators examining corruption cases.

Court documents reportedly confirm at least three meetings between Díez and Guardia Civil head Mercedes González, contradicting suggestions she was acting independently.

The latest revelations also contain references to activists reporting developments to "el número uno" (number one), a phrase now attracting intense scrutiny. Investigators are increasingly examining whether Díez acted with political backing, possibly from the prime minister's office itself, rather than as a lone operator, as she has always portrayed herself.