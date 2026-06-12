US citizens invited to voter drop-in session in Torremolinos on 16 June

Jennie Rhodes 12/06/2026 a las 11:52h.

VoteFromAbroad.org will be holding a drop-in voter registration event on Tuesday 16 June from 4 until 6pm at The Carvery, Montemar, Calle Saltillo 2, Torremolinos, on the Costa del Sol.

The event is being organised as a non-partisan social and information session to voter assistance event for US citizens living abroad, no matter their political party.

"We want to reach as many Americans as possible to ensure that they vote in the midterm elections this year. Therefore, we promote the event using the non-partisan site VoteFromAbroad.org," explained Nancy Pfeffer, the Chair of the Democrats Abroad Malaga Chapter.

She added that trained voter assistants will be at the event to help attendees register and request their ballot at votefromabroad.org. There is no charge to attend. Snacks will be provided and beverages will be available for purchase.

For further information email: voterhelp@votefromabroad.org.