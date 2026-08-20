Car chase from Mijas to Torremolinos involving stolen Audi injures two police officers

An intense car chase between Mijas and Torremolinos on Wednesday evening ended with a collision and the arrest of three perpetrators, who had stolen a ... luxury Audi. Two police officers sustained light injuries in the road accident.

The incident happened at 6.40pm, when the Local Police received a report concerning a violent robbery at a beach club in the Riviera del Sol area. According to witnesses, a man had snatched a gold chain from a Belgian tourist and immediately fled with two accomplices in an Audi.

A patrol car spotted the Audi and tried to stop it, but the driver accelerated and fled at high speed along the A-7 motorway. The police gave chase and requested the immediate assistance of the Local Police forces in Benalmádena and Torremolinos to set up a coordinated operation and surround the fleeing car.

The dangerous chase came to an end in Torremolinos, after the suspects' Audi crashed into several vehicles, including a patrol car. After managing to corner the vehicle, the police arrested the three occupants.

Upon checking the Audi's registration number, the police discovered that the owner had reported it stolen at gunpoint a few days prior to the incident.

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