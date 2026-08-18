Malaga weather set to change as humid heat gives way to a dry 'terral' later this week

The sweltering conditions of recent days, known locally in Malaga as the "plasta" (a term for the sticky, oppressive humidity that's been hanging over ... the city), are becoming a real ordeal for people without air conditioning and those unable to spend their days at the pool or beach.

But the humid, sticky heat could soon ease as a change in the weather arrives in the province, with a "terral" (a dry, warm wind that blows in from inland) expected to take over from Wednesday.

In simple terms, as meteorological commentator José Luis Escudero puts it: "The stickiness and the sweat are going, but the heat is staying."

Escudero, who writes the 'Tormentas y rayos' weather blog, said the terral, or a westerly wind with terral characteristics, would affect parts of Malaga city from Wednesday, although he didn't expect particularly high temperatures in the provincial capital.

"The forecast high at the airport is 35C. Barring any surprises, I don't think it'll be particularly noticeable in the centre of Malaga, although it could feel slightly warmer around the fairground," he said. "It'll be mainly inland in the Guadalhorce Valley where temperatures could approach 38 to 39C."

Yellow warning until Wednesday evening

Aemet, Spain's Met Office, has a yellow warning in place for the western Costa del Sol, including Malaga city, and the Guadalhorce Valley area, between 1pm and 9pm on Wednesday. Inland parts of the affected area are expected to reach a maximum of 38C.

The forecast also calls for periods of medium and high cloud, with occasional light showers possible in the afternoon. Rain is expected to be more likely and heavier in the eastern mountain ranges, where thunderstorms can't be ruled out.

Westerly winds will be light to moderate, with periods of strong westerly winds along the western coast in the afternoon.

Cooler nights over the weekend

According to Escudero, the terral is expected to remain in place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but should be relatively mild in terms of temperatures.

"The most notable thing, and probably the most welcome, is that minimum temperatures will also drop across the whole province, including Malaga city. That'll make the nights a little more bearable," he said.

He also noted that sea temperatures could fall after remaining between 26C and 27C for the past six days, coming close to 28C at times.

For Thursday 20 August, the forecast calls for periods of medium and high cloud in the eastern half of the province, with light to moderate rainfall more likely and heavier inland. Elsewhere, low cloud and morning mist are expected, followed by periods of medium cloud with light, locally moderate rain.

Temperatures are expected to fall generally, while minimum temperatures will remain unchanged on Andalucía's Atlantic side. Winds will be light from the west, becoming moderate at times during the afternoon, with moderate westerly winds expected along the coast.