Central government to spend 20m euros repairing potholes on A-7 and A-45 motorways in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Spanish cabinet has authorised 20.8 million euros in emergency works to repair parts of road surfaces on the A-7 and A-45 motorways in Malaga province.

“The work is aimed at fixing the damage caused by the heavy rainfall and storms in December, January and February, which significantly worsened the existing wear and tear on various sections of both motorways,” the ministry of transport said in a statement.

So far, work has already been carried out in municipalities including Estepona, Malaga, Nerja, Vélez-Málaga, Marbella, Casabermeja, Rincón de la Victoria and Antequera. The repairs are being undertaken at specific locations along a total of 156 kilometres of the two motorways.

The work is expected to be completed in September, although this timetable may be affected by weather conditions.

The project has been divided into five phases, in order to speed up execution and minimise disruption to traffic during the summer period.

The sections of the A-7 motorway where work will be carried out are the border with Granada province, the end of the Marbella bypass, the beginning of the Estepona bypass, the end of the Estepona bypass and the border with Cadiz province. On the A-45 motorway, work will take place at the border with Cordoba province and near Antequera.

Lane closures are being implemented and all disruptions are being properly signposted to minimise inconvenience to the public and guarantee the safety of workers and road users.

Separately, central government's representative in Malaga province, Javier Salas, recently announced the allocation of 88.4 million euros for 45 municipalities as well as the provincial authority for the reconstruction of municipal infrastructure. This represents 100% of the funding required by the municipalities affected by the winter storms.

The projects benefiting from that funding include the repair of streets, roads and rural tracks; the reconstruction of public facilities buildings and infrastructure; the restoration and rebuilding of breakwaters and retaining walls; and other preventive works such as channelling seasonal watercourses.