Costa del Sol tests underwater nets to trap invasive Asian algae before it reaches beaches

Rugulopteryx okamurae is a type of seaweed native to the Pacific that is becoming increasingly prevalent on the Costa del Sol.

The influx is a ... problem measured in tonnes: Marbella cleaned up`nearly 400 tonnes in a single day, whilst Mijas had to clear more than two million kilos between April and August last season.

Against this backdrop, local authorities including Torremolinos council have passed a motion requesting central government funding for "the removal, transport, treatment, recovery or disposal of seaweed and beach debris".

The Western Municipalities Association said local authorities see the costs of collecting and treating the waste multiply each financial year, adding that large accumulations pose a genuine public health problem.

Alternatives

In response, the organisation is holding talks with Malaga-based firm Nautilus Dragados Marítimos to explore an innovative system for containing, concentrating and collecting the organisms before they reach the coast.

According to the company, the aim is not simply to dispose of the material once washed ashore. Instead, the focus is on intercepting and concentrating it in a controlled manner before extracting it using systems tailored to each area.

The proposed alternative relies on a network of nets to collect the seaweed before it reaches the shore. Dredgers would then remove the waste from the sea and deposit it at designated storage sites.

Funding

Nautilus has formally expressed its intention to run a pilot trial on the western Costa del Sol - the area most affected by Rugulopteryx okamurae - to test the technology's effectiveness and suitability for the Malaga coastline.

The proposal is under consideration, with a commitment to explore funding models. The Association of Municipalities will also present the plan to the Regional Government of Andalucía via the Regional Delegation for Sustainability and the Environment.

Other alternatives put forward include using amphibious machinery to maintain, restore and regenerate beaches affected by erosion and storms. The equipment enables regular intervention from the shore and in shallow waters to restore beach profiles, move sediment and prevent severe degradation.

The meeting between the association and Nautilus was attended by association president Félix Romero, tourism and beaches delegate Francisco Cerdán, vice-president Francisco Abel Carrasco, Nautilus managing director Fran Manen and head of logistics Toni Fernández.

Fish feed

In a separate initiative, the Regional Ministry of Universities, Research and Innovation funded a study led by the University of Malaga.

The research demonstrated for the first time in an omnivorous species that incorporating Asian macroalgae into fish feed increases omega-3 levels, alters gut microbiota and boosts immune mechanisms. The study offers a potential alternative to fishmeal in fish farm feed.