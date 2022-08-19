Infoca firefighters tackle new blaze in Casabermeja The blaze was reported at 2am this Friday morning and at daylight a helicopter joined the efforts to control it

The fire in the Cerro Mallén area of Casabermeja. / PLAN INFOCA

Members of the Junta de Andalucía’s specialist Plan Infoca brigade have been working since 2am this Friday morning, 19 August, to tackle a wildfire declared in the Cerro Mallén area of Casabermeja, in Malaga province.

During the early hours of the morning the team was made up of 27 forest firefighters and an environmental agent, in addition to three heavy extinguishing vehicles.

However, with the dawn of the day, at around 7.30am, these crews were joined in their efforts by a helicopter.

This fire broke out just hours after the one that had been declared in Pizarra, and reached the municipality of Cártama, was considered extinguished.

In addition, two fires in Estepona and Casares were also extinguished on Thursday, after they had started the previous day.