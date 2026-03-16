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Regional minister of economy Carolina España at a SUR forum in Malaga on Monday. Salvador Salas
Politics

Malaga AVE: Andalusian regional government maintains legal threats following new delay

The regional economy minister has stated that they will "reserve the right to take legal actions" and demand financial compensation from the government

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Monday, 16 March 2026, 16:20

Following the announcement that the Malaga-Madrid high-speed rail will not reopen until after Easter, regional minister of economy Carolina España has reiterated the Andalusian government's warning to "take legal actions".

The news caught España in Malaga, where she spoke at the SUR forum. Last Friday, she announced that the Junta could take the central government to court to demand that the latter compensate the sectors that the closure of the AVE line has most impacted.

"This is a disaster for many self-employed, for many companies, for employment, for Easter in general, because there are many people, many residents, many Spaniards who are now deciding where to book their holidays," España stated on Monday.

According to España, the new delay implies that the central government has failed to keep its word.

"We are going to use all the legal tools at our disposal to compensate Malaga and its people. It makes us wonder what Malaga has done to this government. It is one punishment after another," España said.

España urged the central government to intensify the repairs in Álora. "I hope that the government will get its act together, even if just for once. Malaga needs the AVE," she stated.

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surinenglish Malaga AVE: Andalusian regional government maintains legal threats following new delay

Malaga AVE: Andalusian regional government maintains legal threats following new delay