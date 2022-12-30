Two million euros to be spent repairing footbridges between Estepona and Mijas The bridges over the A-7 coast road are susceptible to corrosion due to their location close to the sea

The Spanish government is to spend 2.2 million euros repairing 12 footbridges over the A-7 highway between Estepona and Mijas. Four are in Estepona, five on the east side of Marbella and the other three in Mijas. All are between kilometres 158.92 and 197.62 of the A-7.

The bridges are vulnerable to corrosion due to their location, because of the salt in the air and the weather conditions on the coast, and defects have been detected through inspections.

Horizontal cracks

The damage includes rust and horizontal cracks, among others. The repairs will range from sanding and painting to completely replacing some sections of the concrete, and anti-corrosion materials will also be used to protect the bridges from further damage.

Expansion joints will also be built between the horizontal section of the bridges and the accesses, to permit movement caused by changes in temperature and deformation of the structure while providing as continuous a surface as possible for pedestrians.