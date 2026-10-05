Holiday cottage bookings surge by 450 per cent in Andalucía ahead of solar eclipse

Rural tourism is emerging as one of the preferred accommodation choices for visitors travelling to Andalucía to view the upcoming total solar eclipse next August.

Booking data from Malaga-based platform Ruralidays.com, a booking site for holiday homes in Spain, reveals a dramatic increase in early reservations for the days surrounding the astronomical event.

Félix Zea, co-founder of Ruralidays, explained that reservations processed up to 15 September have surged by 450 per cent for the eclipse dates compared to the same period last year.

The surge in demand is concentrated in the provinces of Malaga, Cádiz, Granada, and Almería, which will offer optimal viewing conditions for the phenomenon.

Relatively moderate price increases compared to hotel sector

Despite the sharp rise in demand, average prices for rural properties during the eclipse period have increased by a relatively moderate 32 per cent so far. According to Zea, this represents a far more conservative rate adjustment than those observed across the traditional hotel sector.

However, Zea noted that isolated instances of extreme price hikes have occurred, with certain properties seeing rate increases of up to 300 per cent for the week of the eclipse.

"These steep increases are generally tied to holiday cottages managed professionally by property agencies, whereas private property owners have largely opted against imposing exorbitant price hikes," Zea stated.

Peak summer demand and dynamic pricing

Zea attributed agency price adjustments to the timing of the eclipse, which coincides with the first week of August - traditionally the peak period of the year for rural property rentals featuring private swimming pools. "Agencies anticipate high booking rates regardless of pricing due to baseline peak summer demand," Zea explained, adding that rates may adjust downwards over coming months if automated dynamic pricing systems indicate shifts in market demand.