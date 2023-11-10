Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

SOS Desaparecidos
Urgent appeal to find girl who went missing on her way home from school in Benalmádena
The 15-year-old called her mother to say that she was on her way back to the family home, but she did not arrive

Juan Cano

Málaga

Friday, 10 November 2023, 07:55

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in the early afternoon of Thursday, 9 November, in Benalmádena.

The teenager, whose name is Valeriia Romaniuk, was last seen leaving IES Benalmádena, where she attends a secondary education school. The girl called her mother to tell her that she was on her way home, but did not arrive at the family home.

Valeriia is described as 1.68 metres tall, slim, with blue eyes and blonde hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing jeans, a black sweatshirt and white Nike trainers.

SOS Desaparecidos has issued a poster with her photo - with the family's permission - to ask for the public's help in the search and, given the circumstances of the disappearance, has given it the highest level (0) of alert on the scale of disappearances.

Espacios grises
