Torremolinos wants a law to help hotels become more sustainable

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, who is taking up her role as second vice president of the Spanish cities for climate network, a ... body of the Spanish federation of municipalities and provinces to which 372 local governments and 3 observers belong, has launched a proposal with the aim of promoting it through this entity.

This is an initiative, aimed at towns with a significant hotel presence, designed to promote formulas to encourage the renovation of existing establishments, with the premise that any urban improvement must be subject to verifiable commitments in terms of sustainability.

Legal framework

The idea is to establish a stable legal framework that facilitates the modernisation of the hotel plant, when these projects are related to real improvements in energy efficiency, water saving, self-consumption, emissions reduction, heat adaptation, envelope improvement, efficient air conditioning and the incorporation of bioclimatic solutions.

In this way, Del Cid said that it is possible to take advantage of these investments as an opportunity to "consume fewer resources, reduce pressure on the territory and move towards more compact, liveable and climate-responsible towns and cities".

The town hall said that, between 2025 and 2026, the hotel plant in Torremolinos will be subject to a total of fifty million euros in projects.

The mayor defended the promotion of this measure at the XVIII General Assembly of the Spanish Network of Cities for Climate, held in Castelldefels Castle, together with the president of the network and host mayor, Manuel Reyes; the first vice-president and mayor of Rota, José Javier Ruiz; and the secretary general of the FEMP, Luis Martínez-Sicluna.