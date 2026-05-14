Torremolinos unveils campaign celebrating its 'identity, roots and pioneering spirit'

Margarita del Cid (c) with residents of Torremolinos during the presentation.

Tony Bryant 14/05/2026 a las 10:20h.

Torremolinos town hall has launched a new tourism campaign in Madrid titled ‘Tremendous Torremolinos’, an initiative that highlights the town’s diversity, culture and identity through the stories of its residents. The presentation, held at Espacio Almagro, welcomed more than 160 guests from the tourism, hospitality and media sectors.

Originally planned to be presented during Fitur tourism fair in January, the event was postponed following the Adamuz train accident and rescheduled for Wednesday 13 May.

Mayor Margarita del Cid said the campaign highlights the “identity, roots and pioneering spirit” of Torremolinos, presenting the destination “from within” rather than through traditional tourism imagery.

The promotional video features flamenco dancers José Losada ‘El Carrete’ and Borja Cortés, swimmer Carmen Balbuena and drag queen Alma DeSoul, showcasing the town through authentic and personal stories.

Del Cid described the campaign as “a celebration of diversity, creativity and freedom”, adding that Torremolinos continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination following a record-breaking 2025.