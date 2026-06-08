Torremolinos strengthens public safety with security and surveillance operation along its coastal areas

08/06/2026 a las 09:19h.

Torremolinos has activated a special security and surveillance operation for the summer season with the aim of strengthening public safety, community harmony, citizen support and compliance with local regulations.

The operation, which began last week, comprises 15 beach wardens, 12 Local Police officers on bicycles, and a new drone unit, which will provide operational support to enhance surveillance, prevention and police coordination at events, beaches and other areas with large crowds.

The beach wardens will provide information, support and surveillance along the promenade and beach areas, working to ensure compliance with municipal by-laws, regulations relating to unauthorised street trading, as well as matters concerning the proper use of beaches and public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Local Police cycling unit will enable a more accessible response in areas with high levels of tourist and pedestrian traffic, increasing the police presence along the coast during the summer months. Officers will carry out preventive patrols, monitor illegal street trading, enforce local regulations and provide direct assistance to residents and visitors.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said that the newly appointed beach wardens will not finish their duties in September, as was the case in previous years, but will continue working throughout the year to further enhance security.

“This year we are strengthening security along the beachfront with the aim of preventing crime and remaining vigilant against any behaviour that may breach local by-laws. Close coordination and communication between beach wardens, Local Police and the lifeguard and rescue services will ensure a comprehensive operation to maintain safety along the coastline and respond to the increased demands generated by the significant rise in population during the peak tourist season,” the mayor said.

Street trading clampdown

Last summer, the special security and surveillance operation carried out 272 interventions in the municipality’s coastal area, dealing with various incidents, with a special emphasis on illegal street trading. Approximately 6.6 tonnes of goods linked to illegal street trading and items found on public roads were seized last summer. Del Cid said that this issue is not merely a matter of “unfair competition affecting legitimate businesses”; it is also connected to other offences, including “money laundering and the importation of counterfeit goods”, among others.