Torremolinos seeks clarity over responsibility for damaged section of MA-20

The MA-20 is one of the main entrances to the town.

Tony Bryant 28/05/2026 a las 11:28h.

Torremolinos town hall has asked Spain’s ministry of transport to clarify ownership of a deteriorated section of the MA-20 near Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne, on the boundary with Malaga, in a bid to speed up long-awaited repairs.

The road surface has suffered significant damage, including cracks, potholes and crumbling tarmac, raising concerns over road safety and the condition of one of the main entrances to the town.

The council said it has already inspected the area, gathered technical documentation and submitted a formal request to Malaga’s highways authority to determine which administration is responsible for maintaining the stretch.

Infrastructure councillor María Heredia said the council “has not stood idly by” and had reviewed planning records, mapping and technical data before passing the dossier to the relevant authority.

She said the town hall wants to resolve an issue “clearly visible to residents and motorists”, but stressed that it cannot legally intervene until ownership of the road has been formally clarified.

Municipal technical reports warn that the damaged surface could increase braking distances, reduce tyre grip and lead to water build-up during rainfall.

The council has also submitted documentation relating to the 1996 transfer of the former N-340 to Torremolinos, although discrepancies remain between kilometre markers, maps and municipal boundaries.

“Where municipal responsibility is clear, we act. Where there is legal uncertainty, we demand that it is resolved,” she said

The municipal authority said its priority is for repairs to begin as soon as possible, either by the authority responsible for the road or through a legal mechanism allowing the council to carry out the work itself.