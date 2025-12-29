Torremolinos rolls out multidisciplinary sporting challenge for local athletes

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 29 December 2025, 12:13 Share

Torremolinos is on the lookout for the most well-rounded athletes of 2026 through an initiative aimed at identifying and rewarding those who demonstrate consistency throughout the season, both in participation and results across different disciplines. Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide presented the ‘Torremolinos total challenge’ on Monday, an annual circuit of sporting events designed as a strategic tool to promote physical activity, health and social cohesion.

“This programme was created with the aim of structuring the municipal sports calendar, ensuring continuity in sports practice throughout the year, and encouraging active citizen participation. It provides both recreational and federated athletes with a shared incentive to take part in as many sports events organised in the municipality as possible,” explained Alcaide.

The programme comprises of seven events: a half marathon in February, CXM Cañada del Lobo in March, an open water swim in August, a functional race in September, a community running event in September, a cross-country race in November, and an indoor triathlon in December. The disciplines covered by these events include running (road, mountain and cross-country), swimming, cycling and hybrid disciplines (strength exercises combined with running).

“The Torremolinos total challenge combines points for participation with points for ranking, differentiated by gender. Each event awards a base score simply for taking part and finishing, plus additional points depending on the position achieved,” added Alcaide. He pointed out that to complete the challenge, “it will be mandatory to participate in and finish at least four of the seven events and to accumulate at least 100 points within the circuit’s scoring system.”

The most well-rounded athletes of the year, in both male and female categories, will be awarded a cash prize of 600 euros. Those who successfully complete the challenge will also receive an official T-shirt and a commemorative medal. The programme will culminate in a sports gala recognising Torremolinos’ athletes of 2026.

“The initiative promotes an inclusive and cross-disciplinary sports model, highlighting athletes’ versatility and physical adaptability, and recognising the efforts of those who participate across multiple disciplines. This reflects a broad, diverse and accessible vision of sport. The greatest challenge is not winning, but starting. And in 2026, we start together,” concluded the councillor.