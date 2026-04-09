Torremolinos opens new passage to honour the Netherlands The town hall has inaugurated a walkway dedicated to the Dutch community, which brings over 70,000 tourists and 450 residents to the municipality

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 9 April 2026, 14:01 Share

'Koningsdag', the festival that is organised every 27 April on Dutch soil to praise the monarch of the House of Orange-Nassau has its mirror in Torremolinos, a celebration that brings together thousands of participants in La Carihuela.

This is proof of the importance of the Netherlands for the Costa del Sol town, where, according to town hall data, there are 450 residents from this country, making them one of the main groups of foreigners. Regarding the town’s primary industry, tourism, they represent a market that, in 2025, generated 71,000 visitors, as pointed out by the mayor, Margarita del Cid.

To reinforce this harmony, Torremolinos has decided to dedicate a passage to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The mayor visited Pasaje Reino de los Países Bajos earlier this week (located between Calle Mar and Paseo Marítimo de la Carihuela), together with the Dutch ambassador to Spain, Roel Nieuwenkamp, and the honorary consul Franciscus J. J. Buster.

The ties with this community also carry sentimental connotations, as evidenced by the memory of Torremolinos for Pia Beck, a Dutch jazz pianist and singer who has her own passage in the town where she lived and became a prominent figure in LGBT+ rights, as well as a highly successful entrepreneur.

The local administration is already working on the preparations for the next edition of the day dedicated to Holland, an opportunity to enjoy Dutch culture and typical cuisine. This event is organised in collaboration with the local Dutch community and has the support of Dutch businessowners who are based in Torremolinos.