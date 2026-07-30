Torremolinos needs one million euros to maintain its trees and green spaces in Los Álamos

Torremolinos lacks sufficient municipal resources to look after 1,337 trees and an area of parks and gardens covering 29,670 square metres. This is ... the reason behind the contract launched by the town hall to manage this green space, situated in the Los Álamos area.

Specifically, it is seeking companies to undertake this work on Avenidas Salvador Dalí, Ava Gardner, Roberto Olarra, Compositor Augusto Algueró and Riviera, as well as on Calles Capri, Mentón, Niza and Sanatorio and the surrounding areas.

Resources

The parks and gardens department said that, although it has its own staff for this task, "the human and material resources currently allocated to the service are insufficient to carry out a comprehensive project in this local park simultaneously and within the required timeframe".

The challenges arise from factors such as the considerable size of the trees, which require the continuous use of a lorry-mounted crane with a certified access platform - equipment that the municipal department does not have on a permanent basis. In addition, the work must be carried out within a limited period "to minimise risks and disruption to traffic and urban activity".

Furthermore, if this work were to be carried out by the council’s own staff, other areas for which it is responsible would be neglected. That is why the decision has been taken to opt for "specialised external contracting".

The tender, for which companies may submit bids until 26 August, is divided into two lots and covers a period of two years, extendable for a further two years, with a base budget of 252,929.48 euros, including tax, per financial year. Of this sum, the portion allocated to the pruning of trees and palm trees amounts to 95,575.89 euros, whilst that for the maintenance of lawns and green spaces amounts to 157,353.59 euros.

The figures include the costs of staff, machinery, resources, waste management, overheads (13 per cent) and contractor's profit (six per cent). Based on these figures, the total for the four years exceeds one million euros.

Transit areas

The need to resort to privatisation is justified, according to the report and the tender documents drawn up for this tender, by the fact that the vegetation is located in areas with high pedestrian traffic, close to schools, residential areas and tourist attractions.

Furthermore, as has been explained, the natural growth of trees, combined with adverse weather conditions, means that pruning and structural maintenance are required from time to time to prevent branches from breaking off and to maintain adequate stability and plant health.

These tasks must be undertaken in an "immediate, comprehensive and coordinated" manner, as advocated by the expert who has signed the documentation for this procedure.