Torremolinos inaugurates its seventh canine park

Tony Bryant 21/05/2026 a las 11:35h.

Torremolinos has inaugurated a new dog park at the junction of Calle José Sánchez Rando and Avenida de la Libertad, providing a new recreational space for pets and their owners alongside wider environmental improvements.

The 625-square-metre facility was officially opened on Wednesday by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, who said the park, the seventh to be installed in the town, responds to local demand for dedicated dog exercise areas.

The conversion of the space included the installation of perimeter fencing with double access gates, a dual-use drinking fountain for people and pets, four canine agility elements, litter bins and LED lighting.

The surrounding area has also been upgraded with a new pedestrian access path, benches, additional lighting, landscaping work and a cascade-style natural stone fountain.

For more news on Benalmadena & Torremolinos click here