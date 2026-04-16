Torremolinos identifies the flytippers who dumped waste in the foothills of its sierra

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:17 Share

A company that supposedly handles the responsible removal of household goods, waste and scrap metal and was working on a house in Benalmádena, is allegedly responsible for illegal flytipping near Torremolinos. The dumping of this waste , discovered on 17 January, happened on a plot of land next to the Cuenca de la Higuera stream in Torremolinos, in the foothills of the mountain range that also bears the Torremolinos name.

These are the findings following the investigations carried out by the green patrol unit (environmental crimes) of the Local Police and the environmental department at Torremolinos town hall.

The flytip was discovered by the 'guarda rural' (rural wardens and forest rangers), who came across wardrobes, tables, sofas, household items, clothes, textiles and removals packaging, all dumped at the foot of the mountain range. Such unauthorised practices are classified as "large-scale dumping of bulky household waste". The way these items were discarded suggested several loads were directly tipped from a large-capacity vehicle, such as a van or lorry. In fact, more waste was discovered in the same place just a few days later.

10,000 euros The file on the findings from this investigation is now in the hands of the town's sanctions department so it can initiate the infringement procedure for damage to the municipal public forest. Compensation will be sought for this serious infraction, in accordance with the provisions of Law 7/2022, of 8 April, on waste and contaminated soils for a circular economy, a fine that could amount to 10,000 euros.

Seeking justice

Upon learning of the flytipping incident, Torremolinos' mayor, Margarita del Cid, immediately denounced it on her social media profiles, stating: "This is how our mountains looked at first light this morning. But this doesn't end here: we're already investigating and identifying the culprits...and we're going to catch them."

Upon learning that someone can now be held accountable for flytipping, the mayor said: "Everything comes to light eventually. Our town and its natural surroundings are a heritage that we must protect. We will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to jeopardise it."