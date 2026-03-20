Town hall slams government delays as Torremolinos funds its own beach recovery

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 20 March 2026, 14:54 Share

Torremolinos town hall has taken direct action to restore its coastline following recent storm damage, bypassing delays from central government.

What is the scale of the beach problem in Torremolinos? Recent maritime storms resulted in the loss of 12,000 cubic metres of sand along the Torremolinos shoreline. To combat this, the town hall has deployed heavy machinery to the following areas: La Carihuela, Montemar, and El Saltillo: Work is expected to be completed this weekend. Bajondillo, Playamar, and Los Álamos: Resources are currently being allocated to shift sand and level the terrain. Sunbed and parasol zones: Specific attention is being paid to these areas to ensure local concession holders can provide full services to tourists.

The move aims to ensure the town's famous beaches are in "prime condition" for the vital Easter holiday period.

The local administration decided to intervene after the Coastal Authority (Demarcación de Costas) indicated that provincial regeneration plans for Malaga would not commence until 23 March. "This is effectively saying our beaches would not be ready for Easter," a council spokesperson stated.

12,000 Cubic metres of sand

Storm systems and maritime phenomena resulted in the loss of 12,000 cubic metres of sand along the Torremolinos coastline.

In response to this situation, restoration work has begun in the areas of La Carihuela, Montemar and El Saltillo, using machinery to return conditions to normal, likely over this coming weekend. Likewise, resources are being allocated to Bajondillo, Playamar and Los Álamos. Work is also planned for the sunbed and parasol areas so that concession holders can provide their services normally and with full quality assurance.

Authorisation and deadlines

The town hall said that it has made this decision after the coastal demarcation authority said that the plans for coastal regeneration and recovery will begin to be implemented in the province of Malaga from 23 March. “It is the same as saying that our beaches will not be ready for Easter,” the local council said. Sources from the sub-delegation, however, said that the exact start date for this work cannot yet be confirmed.

"Tourism is a strategic sector and, if it is already worrying that Malaga is still without high speed connections, it is no less worrying that there is no commitment from the government to solve the consequences that the different storms have had on our beaches in a timely manner", said the mayor

"Tourism is a strategic sector and, if it is already worrying that Malaga is still without high speed connections, it is not less worrying that there is no commitment from the central government to solve the consequences that the different storms have had on our beaches in time for Easter," the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, said.

In this regard, she has called on the central government to act quickly and provide a “solid and definitive response” to the damage that regularly occurs on the beaches whenever a storm hits. She also emphasised once again the need for a beach stabilisation plan that goes beyond simply adding sand on a temporary basis.

“From the very first moment, the town hall has made all necessary resources available to restore normality as quickly as possible. However, it is essential that all administrations with relevant responsibilities are equally involved, and it has become clear that the central government does not prioritise the importance of beach recovery,” she concluded.

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