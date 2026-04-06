Torremolinos awards one-million-euro contract for beach lifeguard and rescue service

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:18 Share

Torremolinos has just formalised the contract for surveillance, rescue, lifeguarding, first aid, medical assistance and transport and assisted bathing services on its beaches for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The tender was awarded on 19 February to the joint venture formed by Servicios Sanitarios Generales Andalucía and Atlantic, based in Alcalá de Guadaíra (Seville province). This followed an open tendering process, launched on 30 November 2025, in which five contractors submitted bids and whose specifications were subsequently amended.

The exact amount of the contract to be paid by the town council to cover this essential service, including taxes, is 1.1 million euros.

148 Days The team will be active 148 days a year, with a daily staff of 23 lifeguards, spread across eleven lifeguard towers. Technical resources include an ambulance, a coordination vehicle and two 1,000cc jet skis. The contract also includes the management of four accessible bathing areas for people with reduced mobility, one on each beach.

The winning bidder will be in charge of the four beaches that make up the nearly seven kilometres of Torremolinos' coastline: La Carihuela, Bajondillo, Playamar and Los Alamos.

Duty hours are from 11am to 7pm, from the end of Holy Week until 1 June, including weekends and public holidays. Then, throughout the summer season from 1 June to 30 September, the timetable runs from 11am to 8pm.

Annual simulation

The contracted company will also carry out environmental education activities and an annual simulation of the town's rescue, safety and first aid plan on the municipality's beaches. Furthermore, other drills and tests will be carried out to meet the requirements of the Q for quality certification, a distinction currently held by all four beaches in Torremolinos.

The town hall stresses that the beaches are now in optimal condition after the completion of restoration work following storm damage and other improvements to ensure all services and facilities are operational, including showers and footbaths.

The sunbed and beach umbrella areas are also in good condition, according to Torremolinos town hall, allowing businesses to operate normally.

It is worth noting that Torremolinos' beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag by the Spanish association for environmental and consumer education (Adeac).