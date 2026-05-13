Top national female hockey players head to Benalmádena championship

Sports councillor Alejandro Carretero (l) at the presentation of the tournament.

Tony Bryant 13/05/2026 a las 13:10h.

Benalmádena is hosting the 21st Spanish under-16s women’s field hockey championship from Thursday 14 until Sunday 17 May, a competition that brings together the best teams on the national scene.

The competition, is organised by CHP Benalmádena together with the royal Spanish hockey federation and the Andalusian hockey federation.

The official presentation of the championship on Tuesday was attended by the Benalmádena sports councillor Alejandro Carretero, who said the tournament will have “a significant sporting, tourism and economic impact on the municipality”.

The competition takes place at the El Retamar facilities and will feature clubs from different autonomous communities, with high-level matches from the group stage through to the grand final on Sunday 17 May.