Three people injured when a false ceiling collapsed at a nightclub in Torremolinos: ‘We were terrified’

A total of three people were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning when a false ceiling collapsed at a nightclub in Torremolinos, according ... to the 112 emergency service.

The incident occurred at around 00.53 on Sunday morning, when several witnesses alerted the emergency services to the collapse of a large decorative false ceiling at an entertainment venue in Plaza de la Nogalera.

According to information obtained by SUR, the incident took place at the Ave María nightclub. Firefighters from the provincial fire service arrived at the premises to secure the area and assess the damage, alongside the Local Police.

The 061 emergency centre, part of the Andalusian health service, transported two women, aged 28 and 31, along with a 31-year-old man, to the university hospital in Malaga.

Eyewitnesses said that the ceiling decoration located directly above the bar collapsed and fell onto staff and customers. The bar was evacuated and one person was bleeding profusely from the head, according to the same sources.

Adrián had gone into the bar with four friends. “It was really hot outside, so we decided to go in to get some air conditioning and have a drink,” he said in an interview with SUR. “As soon as it happened, one of our mates wasn’t with us and we panicked… but he was in the toilet. Thank goodness, because he was just about to order a drink and it would have landed on him,” he continued. Raúl, the friend who was in the toilet, said: “I thought there was a fight because glass from bottles was flying everywhere, but when I peeked out, I saw what had happened.” Adrián added: “I thank God I’d delayed ordering a drink, because it fell just a few centimetres away from me and my friends. There was a huge crash and we didn’t know what was going on. We heard screams and shouts, and then we saw people in pain and one person with blood on their head. The barmaid was screaming too because it must have fallen on top of her. We were absolutely terrified.”

This group of friends thought there might have been some fatalities. They then realised that the injuries were minor, except perhaps for the person who was bleeding from the head. After the incident, they decided to go home.