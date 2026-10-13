Torremolinos' La Batería children's playground undergoes transformation

The design for the announced refurbishment and extension of the children's play area at the La Batería park in Torremolinos is now ready. The ... town hall has already selected the project to transform the family leisure facilities in the municipality's largest urban green space, which will involve a budget of over one million euros.

The idea is to create two areas. The first area features dry play spaces with great visual appeal and an original, unique design. It will cover an area of almost 600 square metres, divided into three sections, featuring vegetation and shaded areas.

Trees, pergolas and other elements that will provide shade will cover at least 30 per cent of the total.

In addition, there will be a "splash park" for water-based entertainment, covering an area of 150 square metres and featuring up to 21 pieces of equipment. It will be designed as a landscaped feature integrated into the park rather than as a separate enclosure.

Inspiration

This "magical forest" will encourage children to climb trees, collect insects and set off on adventures. The play equipment will be modelled on trees and there will also be structures shaped like birds. The aim is to create "a wonderful place where the river and the forest come together, weaving a space for adventure, learning and play and instilling in children the value of preserving nature".

The town hall's aim is to open a "landmark for Malaga's wider area", which includes the redevelopment of the park, landscaping improvements, the creation of spaces for relaxation and recreation, the provision of green infrastructure and the installation of themed children's play areas to promote social interaction and healthy leisure activities.

The project also aims to promote inclusive play tailored to different age groups, the replacement of the paving and the improvement of accessibility, with pedestrian routes that meet universal accessibility criteria.

The town hall announced the project in June and launched a tender process, for which companies were able to submit bids until 4 July 2026, with a budget of 1,090,440.95 euros, including tax.

The allocated funds will be used, on the one hand, to carry out the civil engineering and site development works and, on the other, to supply and install the themed children's play area.

The local government team also gave a preview of the 'Aldea de las Capacidades' project, planned for La Leala, describing it as "a large, inclusive park, designed as a space for socialising, play and learning, free from physical and social barriers". Alongside these measures, which have yet to be implemented, funding has been approved to improve children's play areas in various parts of the town.

The La Batería park, with its superb location overlooking the sea, is to the north of the La Carihuela district and next to the Montemar Alto train station.

It covers more than 74,000 square metres and is home to over 1,000 trees of 25 different species, as well as a lake. It is here that the Ibáñez park opened, dedicated to the Spanish comic book artist, featuring eight sculptures of his most iconic characters.

Its name derives from the old coastal defence battery that was once situated there. In fact, you can still see some artillery guns and two underground bunkers.

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